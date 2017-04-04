Police: Assailant sought after robberies of elderly women outside Arkansas Wal-Marts

An assailant is sought in robberies of two elderly women outside two different Wal-Mart parking lots in Arkansas, police said.

The robberies were reported within 15 hours of each other — the first about 5 p.m. Saturday in Forrest City and another around 7 a.m. Sunday in Blytheville, according to a news release.

In Forrest City, an elderly woman, whose age was not released, reported being robbed by someone wielding a butcher’s knife as she loaded groceries into her vehicle outside the Wal-Mart on Deaderick Road.

Hours later, an 87-year-old woman told authorities that she was robbed of her purse outside the Wal-Mart on Arkansas 18 in Blytheville.

That victim was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment on her hip, police said.

Detectives were later able to link that robber to the initial report in Forrest City, which is nearly 100 miles southwest of Blytheville.

A witness to the Blytheville robbery observed a white male entering a vehicle with a Texas license plate and fleeing the area before officers arrived.

That same vehicle — a light-colored, four-door car with a rusted out rear fender and dents on the front fender — is believed to have been used in the Forrest City armed robbery, according to authorities.

Police say the robber is believed to have since traveled north on Interstate 55.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blytheville Police Department at (870) 763-4411.