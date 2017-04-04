Safe containing $35,000 in cash stolen from Little Rock restaurant, police say

Two intruders broke into a Little Rock restaurant and made off with a safe containing an estimated $35,000, according to a police report.

Authorities were called to investigate an alarm around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Sharks Fish and Chicken at 5900 W. 12th St. in Little Rock.

Officers found a glass door that had been forced open, the report said, and a representative of the business later arrived and discovered the safe had been removed.

Surveillance video showed two burglars carrying out the safe, though the intruders were "completely covered" such that investigators could not determine their gender or race, the report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.