Arkansas Senate rejects bill to require pay stubs

The Senate voted 7-17 to defeat House Bill 1625 by Rep. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, to require an employer of five or more employees to provide a pay stub at least once a month to each full-time employee who has worked at least 60 days for the employer.

The bill fell 11 votes short of the 18 required for approval. Last week, the bill fell two votes short of the 18 required for approval.

Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, said the bill would be good for both employers and employees.

But Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, urged senators to defeat the bill, saying it's another mandate to discourage business people from running a business.

-- Michael R. Wickline