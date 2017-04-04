So, Brady again with his jersey

Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey was stolen again -- this time by Rob Gronkowski in full view of 37,000 screaming Boston Red Sox fans.

The New England Patriots quarterback was waving the jersey around during the pregame ceremony on opening day Monday at Fenway Park in Boston. Gronkowski ripped it out of his hands and ran around the infield before Brady chased him down and playfully tackled him in right field.

The Patriots said it was the same jersey that had been stolen out of the Patriots' locker room after their Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in February. Brady got the jersey back at owner Robert Kraft's home in suburban Brookline, Mass., earlier Monday.

The Patriots brought all five Super Bowl trophies out for the first pitch ceremony before the Red Sox hosted Pittsburgh. Joining Brady, Gronk and Kraft were James White, who scored Super Bowl's winning touchdown in overtime, and fellow running back Dion Lewis.

Brady threw out the first pitch to Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia.

The Patriots tweeted a short video showing Kraft presenting his star with two No. 12 Super Bowl jerseys that had been missing. Kraft quipped that they "took an international trip."

Brady's jersey from the victory two months ago was found by Mexican authorities while searching the property of Mexican media executive Martin Mauricio Ortega. They also recovered a Brady jersey that had disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl.

Ortega hasn't been charged. Houston police and the FBI assisted in the investigation, and Kraft thanked them anew.

Time for Rex

Rex Ryan is taking his bluster to the TV studio.

ESPN announced Monday the former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach is joining its Sunday NFL Countdown show as an analyst. He will also contribute to SportsCenter and ESPN Radio. He will make his debut Saturday as part of the network's coverage of Florida State's spring game.

Ryan said he's "just going to show up and be myself and have fun with it." ESPN senior coordinator producer Seth Markman called Ryan an "authentic" voice.

In New York and Buffalo, Ryan was always good for a brash, bold talk. In 2015, he parachuted from a plane.

His transition to TV comes a little more than three months after his dismissal in Buffalo, where he went 15-16 in two seasons. He also spent six seasons coaching the Jets and was the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator.

They said it

• From Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times: "New Mariners pitcher Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) will miss the season's first 6-8 weeks for what manager Scott Servais originally described as a 'soggy' elbow. Soggy in Seattle? He'll fit right in!"

• Phil Mushnick of the New York Post, on Jim Nantz's sugar-coated coverage of the NCAA Tournament and the Masters on CBS: "Mid-March through early April, I don't know if we'd be better off listening to Nantz or pouring him on our pancakes."

• Bob Molinaro of the Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.), on Virginia's 65-39 loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament: "If Virginia's Tony Bennett were a football coach, he'd be looking for a new offensive coordinator."

