SOFTBALL

GAC announces players of the week

Southern Arkansas University first baseman Maddie Dow and Arkansas Tech University pitcher Jalissa Gum were named player of the week and pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Dow had a slugging percentage of 1.455 in a four-game sweep of Ouachita Baptist University last weekend. She hit three home runs to push her total to an NCAA Division II-best 18. She became the fourth Division II player to hit 70 career home runs. She scored 5 runs, collected 3 RBI and had 2 walks. She hit.545 as four of her six hits went for extra bases.

Gum became the first GAC pitcher to earn the victory in all four games of a league series as Arkansas Tech swept East Central (Okla.). In both of her starts, she took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished with one-hit shutouts. In relief, she stopped threats as she struck out the side with two runners on in one game and left the based loaded in the other. Of the 50 outs she recorded, 37 came via strikeout.

BASKETBALL

AAA announces Wendy’s awards

Central Arkansas Christian’s Christyn Williams and Jonesboro’s Marquis Eaton were named the Arkansas Activities Association’s Wendy’s Players of the Year on Monday.

Williams averaged 26 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals per game this season while shooting 40 percent from the three-point line. She was named Arkansas Gatorade player of the year and was named All-Arkansas Preps player of the year by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Eaton helped lead Jonesboro to a 32-0 record, averaging 12 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds per game. He was named to the Class 6A all-state tournament team and was MVP of the state championship game.