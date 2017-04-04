Style: Learning sports first, then learning the score

At age 3, 4 or 5, children aren’t mentally or physically ready for competition, and rigid rules can turn young kids off sports, pediatricians and sports medicine experts say. Instead, organized sports for tots should focus on the fundamentals, helping them build confidence, coordination and good feelings about exercise.

Parents should make sure the activity gets children moving and is enjoyable, and they shouldn’t worry about college scholarships or a professional career, according to a spokesman for the American Academy of Pediatrics. And there is no competitive advantage to entering sports early, and young children can develop negative feelings toward sports if pushed too hard too early.

