Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 04, 2017, 11:47 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Style: Learning sports first, then learning the score

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.

At age 3, 4 or 5, children aren’t mentally or physically ready for competition, and rigid rules can turn young kids off sports, pediatricians and sports medicine experts say. Instead, organized sports for tots should focus on the fundamentals, helping them build confidence, coordination and good feelings about exercise.

Parents should make sure the activity gets children moving and is enjoyable, and they shouldn’t worry about college scholarships or a professional career, according to a spokesman for the American Academy of Pediatrics. And there is no competitive advantage to entering sports early, and young children can develop negative feelings toward sports if pushed too hard too early.

Learn more about easing children into sports in this Wednesday’s Family section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: Learning sports first, then learning the score

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online