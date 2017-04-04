Police: Dump truck crash downs power lines, temporarily shuts Little Rock's Cantrell Road

A state highway in west Little Rock has reopened after downed power lines forced the temporary closure of all lanes Tuesday afternoon, according to highway officials.

In a statement around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said both sides of travel on Arkansas 10, or Cantrell Road, east of Chenal Parkway were closed. The road was cleared by around 3:30 p.m.

Little Rock police said on Twitter that the power lines were down after a dump truck crashed in front of Little Rock Christian Academy. The truck hit multiple power lines and vehicles, officials said.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.