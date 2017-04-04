Home / Latest News /
Police: Dump truck crash downs power lines, temporarily shuts Little Rock's Cantrell Road
This article was published today at 4:01 p.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook
A state highway in west Little Rock has reopened after downed power lines forced the temporary closure of all lanes Tuesday afternoon, according to highway officials.
In a statement around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said both sides of travel on Arkansas 10, or Cantrell Road, east of Chenal Parkway were closed. The road was cleared by around 3:30 p.m.
Little Rock police said on Twitter that the power lines were down after a dump truck crashed in front of Little Rock Christian Academy. The truck hit multiple power lines and vehicles, officials said.
No further information about the crash was immediately available.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Dump truck crash downs power lines, temporarily shuts Little Rock's Cantrell Road
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.