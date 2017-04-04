Home / Latest News /
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on I-630 near downtown Little Rock stalls westbound travel
A wreck on a portion of Interstate 630 near downtown Little Rock has stalled traffic, according to the state Highway and Transportation Department.
Danny Straessle, an agency spokesman, said no injuries had been reported in the multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon.
Arkansas Online’s traffic map showed westbound traffic slowing down in the area near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
That portion of the interstate remained open around 3:10 p.m., Straessle said.
Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said his agency was called to the wreck.
Additional information, including the exact number of vehicles involved, was not immediately available.
