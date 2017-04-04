Trump welcomes Egyptian leader

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed the leader of Egypt to the White House for the first time in eight years, pledging close cooperation with Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on counterterrorism operations and praising his leadership of the Middle Eastern nation.

"I just want to let everybody know, in case there was any doubt, that we are very much behind President el-Sissi," Trump said, sitting next to his counterpart in the Oval Office. "He's done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation. We are very much behind Egypt and the people of Egypt. We have strong backing."

El-Sissi's arrival at the White House marked a reversal of U.S. policy after President Barack Obama refused to invite him because of concerns about human-rights violations.

"This is my first state visit to the United States since my inauguration and this is the first visit in eight years for an Egyptian president to the United States," el-Sissi pointed out at the start of his remarks.

Obama never invited the Egyptian leader to the White House and Egypt's government was repeatedly admonished over its human-rights record. Obama even briefly suspended some U.S. military aid.

Since the military overthrew Egypt's first post-revolution president, the popularly elected Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood member, el-Sissi has cracked down on political Islamists. El-Sissi also has taken a heavy hand on Egyptians who have deemed his presidency illegitimate, often relegating human-rights concerns to national security.

Trump and his aides did not mention human rights ahead of el-Sissi's visit, suggesting that the matter would be raised in private, if at all. Instead, Trump and el-Sissi appeared focused on security, and they sought to demonstrate warmth, shaking hands during their brief remarks to reporters.

Trump recalled their first meeting in September during the presidential campaign, a get-to-know-you conversation that he said ran well over time as they struck up a personal connection.

"We agree on so many things," Trump said. He added that el-Sissi also met with his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. "Hopefully, you liked me a lot more," Trump said.

Through an interpreter, el-Sissi told Trump that he has a "deep appreciation and admiration of your unique personality, especially your standing very strongly in the counterrorism field."

He added that after their first meeting, "I bet on you."

Egypt is battling an Islamic State affiliate in its northern Sinai Peninsula and exerts regional influence in numerous crises where the United States is engaged, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the wars in Syria, Libya and Yemen.

El-Sissi referred to an "evil ideology that is claiming innocent lives" and said the United States will find "Egypt and myself always beside you in bringing about effective strategies in counterterrorism."

"Together, we will fight terrorism and other things and we're going to be friends for a very, very long time," Trump said, citing a "great bond with the people of Egypt."

Ahead of the summit, the White House was criticized by human-rights groups because of its refusal to publicly challenge el-Sissi over the case of Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian-American humanitarian worker from Falls Church, Va., who has been incarcerated by the Egyptian regime for nearly three years. She has been accused of abusing children she was seeking to help through her nonprofit organization -- charges that are widely considered false.

"We are alarmed by the repeated delays in the trial and verdict for Ms. Hijazi," a bipartisan group of senators, led by Tim Kaine, D-Va., wrote in a letter to Trump on Monday. "She has been unjustly imprisoned since May 2014 and held on unsubstantiated charges related to her nonprofit's efforts to educate and rehabilitate street children."

Trump did not mention her during his remarks.

The president used the occasion to tout his efforts to ramp up military spending, including "plane orders, ship orders, aircraft carrier orders."

He said his administration will "rejuvenate our military to a higher level. In these times, more than ever before ... that's what we need."

Egypt is among the top recipients of U.S. military and economic assistance, but the aid is being evaluated as part of the administration's push for dramatic budget cuts to diplomacy and development. It receives $1.3 billion annually in aid, plus hundreds of millions in economic assistance from the U.S. Agency for International Development and other programs potentially on the chopping block.

Information for this article was contributed by David Nakamura of The Washington Post and by Vivian Salama, Catherine Lucey and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/04/2017