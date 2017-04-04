Home / Latest News /
Police: Armed teenager robs 40-year-old, 16-year-old in Little Rock
This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.
A 40-year-old man and a teen were robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock on Monday night, authorities said.
The two said they were in front of a house in the 1700 block of West 16th Street around 7 p.m. Monday when a teenager walked up to them, pointed a gun at them and demanded money, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The 16-year-old victim gave the robber his wallet, which contained $40; his driver’s license; his bank card; and a check for $100, the report said. The man told police he gave the robber $75 in cash.
After the robbery, the gunman walked behind the house through an alley, heading north, police said.
The robber was described as a black 16-year-old with a short afro and brown eyes and was wearing a red shirt, dark pants and a black or dark gray hoodie. One of the victims said his gun was a .40- or .45-caliber pistol.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
itryed says... April 4, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
How'd they know he's 16?
DontGoThere says... April 4, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
And the US just sent troops to Guatamola & Honduras to prevent their crimes from increasing! WTF?? Why not send OUR troops here to get OUR crime under control???
