Police: Armed teenager robs 40-year-old, 16-year-old in Little Rock

A 40-year-old man and a teen were robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock on Monday night, authorities said.

The two said they were in front of a house in the 1700 block of West 16th Street around 7 p.m. Monday when a teenager walked up to them, pointed a gun at them and demanded money, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 16-year-old victim gave the robber his wallet, which contained $40; his driver’s license; his bank card; and a check for $100, the report said. The man told police he gave the robber $75 in cash.

After the robbery, the gunman walked behind the house through an alley, heading north, police said.

The robber was described as a black 16-year-old with a short afro and brown eyes and was wearing a red shirt, dark pants and a black or dark gray hoodie. One of the victims said his gun was a .40- or .45-caliber pistol.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.