U.S. factory-growth pace slows

WASHINGTON -- American factories expanded for the seventh straight month in March but at a slightly slower pace than they did in February.

The Institute for Supply Management said Monday that its manufacturing index slipped to 57.2 last month from February's 57.7, which was the highest in more than two years. Still, anything above 50 signals growth, and the March reading was slightly better than economists expected.

New orders and production grew more slowly last month, but hiring and new export orders grew faster, according to the ISM, a trade group of purchasing managers. The Labor Department reported earlier that factories added 28,000 jobs in February, the most in more than a year.

Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries grew in March, ISM said, led by makers of electrical equipment and appliances.

American factories have bounced back after being hurt in early 2016 and late 2015 by cutbacks in the energy industry, a reaction to low oil prices and a strong dollar, which makes U.S. products costlier in foreign markets. Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the financial consulting firm MFR Inc., said the ISM numbers "are indicative of solid overall [economic] growth and a distinct improvement in manufacturing output."

The Commerce Department reported last week that the U.S. economy grew 2.1 percent during the last three months of 2016, helped by increased spending by consumers.

The recent pickup in manufacturing has been a bright spot for the U.S. economy during a first quarter otherwise marked by tepid gains in household spending, the biggest part of gross domestic product. President Donald Trump on Friday touted a National Association of Manufacturers survey showing that optimism among members was at a 20-year high.

U.S. developers increased construction spending in February to the largest amount in nearly 11 years, led by more building of homes, highways and schools.

Construction spending rose 0.8 percent in February to the highest level since April 2006, after two months of declines, the Commerce Department said Monday.

Builders are rapidly putting up more homes in response to strong demand that has pushed up prices for previously owned homes. Yet it hasn't yet been enough to relieve a shortage of homes for sale. The accelerated building could help strengthen the economy this year.

Mortgage rates have not been a barrier to prospective buyers, analysts said. Rates fell last week for the second week in a row with a 30-year, fixed-rate average sliding to 4.14 percent, according to a report by Freddie Mac, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

State and local governments spent 0.9 percent more on construction, driven by roads, schools and recreational buildings.

The federal government, meanwhile, cut construction spending for the second straight month and has cut back 9 percent from a year ago.

Trump has pledged to reverse that trend by increasing infrastructure spending by $1 trillion over the next decade. Yet it's unclear when legislation to bring about such an increase will be introduced.

State and local governments have also spent less on construction in the past year. They are spending 8 percent less compared with February 2016. Infrastructure concerns have resurfaced after a fire last week caused the collapse of a highway bridge outside Atlanta, snarling rush-hour traffic.

The construction of commercial buildings such as hotels, office towers, and hospitals fell 0.3 percent in February, the second straight decline. Yet commercial construction has risen 7.5 percent in the past year.

Spending on new home building, as well as renovations, rose nearly 10 percent in the final three months of 2016, the most in a year.

The nation's economy expanded at a 2.1 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, with housing-related construction accounting for one-third of a percentage point.

Business on 04/04/2017