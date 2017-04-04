VIDEO: 13-year-old North Little Rock native advances with new coach on 'The Voice'

A 13-year-old boy from North Little Rock has made it through another round on NBC’s The Voice.

Quizz Swanigan, who moved to Los Angeles with his parents and sister to advance his music career, performed Nick Jonas' "Chains" on an episode that aired Monday night.

In the episode, singers competed against one another in a "knockout" round. Though Quizz's coach, Alicia Keys, didn't pick him as the winner, another coach — Gwen Stefani — chose to add him to her team after the performance, ensuring he stays on the show for at least another round.

Quizz, who was a contestant on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in 2011 and won the Democrat-Gazette's Oh Say Can You Sing contest in 2013, is the youngest contestant to appear on the NBC singing competition.