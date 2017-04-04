VIDEO: Mike Neighbors introduced as Arkansas women's basketball coach

ADVERTISEMENT
This article was published today at 7:22 p.m.
PHOTO BY WHOLEHOGSPORTS
New Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Mike Neighbors is introduced as Arkansas' women's basketball coach Tuesday.
