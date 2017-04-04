HOCKEY

NHL says no to 2018 Olympics

The NHL announced Monday that it will not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, refusing for the first time in 20 years to halt its season for three weeks so its stars can chase gold for their home countries. From Alex Ovechkin and Jonathan Toews to Connor Mc-David and Henrik Lundqvist, the world’s best players called playing in the Olympics important. The league decided otherwise. Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly informed the NHL Players’ Association that the matter was “officially closed” after weeks of speculation. The NHLPA said in a statement that players are “extraordinarily disappointed and adamantly disagree with the NHL’s shortsighted decision.” The NHL had allowed its players to participate in the past five Olympics dating to 1998, giving the Winter Games pro-level star power akin to the NBA players who participate in the Summer Olympics. The league said no meaningful dialogue had emerged in talks with the NHLPA, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. Even after the IIHF had agreed to pay for players’ travel and insurance costs when the IOC refused, the NHL had been looking for more concessions that were believed to include marketing opportunities tied to the Games. The league wanted the matter resolved before the playoffs begin April 12. The NHL has not ruled out participating in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

BASKETBALL

Fox declares for draft

Kentucky freshman De’Aaron Fox will enter the NBA Draft and hire an agent, becoming the first of several Wildcats underclassmen who could leave after reaching the Elite Eight this season. The 6-3 guard is a possible NBA lottery pick and was expected to make this move. Fox said in a statement Monday he thinks “I’ve had a pretty good freshman season through the guidance of our coaching staff and I think it’s time for me to live out my dream.” He scored a career-high 39 points against UCLA in the South Regional semifinals, the best by a freshman in NCAA Tournament history. Fox finished as Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 16.7 points and leading the team in assists. He also had Kentucky’s second triple-double and first since December 1988 when he had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Arizona State last fall. He made The Associated Press’ and SEC coaches All-SEC first team and earned Most Valuable Player honors at last month’s SEC Tournament. The Wildcats lost the South Regional final 75-73 to top-seeded North Carolina on Luke Maye’s last-second shot.

Bliss resigns from SW Christian

Coach Dave Bliss has resigned from Southwestern Christian (Okla.) following the release of a film looking at the men’s basketball scandal at Baylor that included the death of a player at the hands of a teammate. University President Reggies Wenyika said Monday the NAIA school in Bethany, Okla., would seek “new leadership in a manner that is consistent with the university’s beliefs, standards and policies.” In 2003, Bliss stepped down at Baylor after it was revealed he encouraged players to lie about a Bears player who had been killed by a teammate. Bliss was trying to cover up NCAA violations involving Patrick Dennehy after he was murdered by Carlton Dotson. A recent documentary on Showtime includes Bliss’s assertions that Dennehy was a drug dealer. Bliss was 40-28 in two seasons at Southwestern Christian and went 21-13 in 2016-2017.

FOOTBALL

Teams free to contact Romo

The Dallas Cowboys notified other NFL teams they are free to contact quarterback Tony Romo or his agent, according to sources. Owner Jerry Jones will allow Romo to work out, visit or undergo a physical. However, the Cowboys still hope to facilitate a trade, a source said. Jones told teams they could only talk about renegotiating Romo’s current contract to lower his salary-cap number. They cannot talk about negotiating a new deal, which would happen if the Cowboys release Romo. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report Jones’ correspondence with the rest of the league. Romo, 36, will not return to the Cowboys, who have sought to trade him since the start of free agency early last month. The Cowboys, though, have found no takers on the trade market. Romo’s 2017 cap number of $24.7 million stands as the highest of any NFL player for next season. Romo has considered retirement and has broadcast options. Or the Cowboys eventually could release Romo, allowing him to sign elsewhere. The Cowboys would pick up $14 million in cap space for the 2017 season if they release him with a post-June 1 designation. He would count $10.7 million against their cap this season and $8.9 million next season. However, they have to carry the full $24.7 million on their books until June 2. Without the post-June 1 designation, the Cowboys would pick up $5.1 million in space immediately. He would count $19.6 million in dead money for this year but be off the books for next season.

Georgetown hires former star Ewing as coach

WASHINGTON — Patrick Ewing put Georgetown basketball on the map, turning the Hoyas into a national power as the menacing force in the middle during the 1980s.

Three decades later, Ewing is the Big Man on Campus again.

Georgetown hired Ewing on Monday, bringing the Hoyas legend back to take over a program that had fallen on hard times over the past two seasons and helping the former All-American center finally realize his long-held dream of becoming a head coach.

“My four years at Georgetown were the best of my life,” Ewing said in a statement issued by the school.

“Georgetown is my home and it is a great honor for me to return to my alma mater and serve as the next head coach. I have been preparing to be a head coach for many years and can’t wait to return to the Hilltop.”

In announcing the hire, Georgetown called Ewing “the greatest men’s basketball player to ever don the Blue [and] Gray.”

Ewing, who will leave his position as an assistant coach with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, led the Hoyas to the school’s only national championship in 1984 and now he takes over for the son of the man who coached him at Georgetown in what is surely an emotional transfer of power.

John Thompson III, the son of John Thompson, was fired last month after consecutive losing seasons.

It was a decision that pained many at the school given the legacy of the Thompson name, but they filled the vacancy with perhaps the only name bigger in school annals.

Ewing was a threetime All-American at Georgetown, a fearsome presence in the paint who led the Hoyas to three national title games.

His dominance and Thompson’s tenacity gave the program an intimidating image that captivated fans locally and nationally while paving the way for a long line of great centers including Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo.

After Georgetown, Ewing was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft by the New York Knicks, was selected to 11 All-Star teams and remains Georgetown’s career leader in blocked shots and rebounds.