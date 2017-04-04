Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 04, 2017, 10:18 a.m.

Woman killed after SUV hits two semi-trucks on Arkansas highway

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 10:05 a.m.

A 33-year-old Arkansas driver died in a wreck Monday after her vehicle hit two semi-trucks, authorities said.

Amanda V. Herring of McCrory was driving a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder south on Arkansas 17 around 2:40 p.m. when she sideswiped one truck and ran into the rear axle of another, according to an Arkansas State Police report. No one else was injured in the crash, police said.

The two Freightliners Herring hit were headed north on Arkansas 17 in Jackson County, according to the report.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Herring’s death is the 118th on state roads this year, according to preliminary reports.

