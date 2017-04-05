Police: 2 teens robbed in North Little Rock yard; gunman threatened to kill in 'name of the' BDs

Two 14-year-olds were robbed in North Little Rock on Friday night by a gunman who made an apparent gang reference, authorities said.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. in a backyard in the 1100 block of Nelbrook Drive, which runs off Pike Avenue near 54th Street.

One victim told investigators that two "young black males wearing all black" approached before one of them grabbed him by the throat while placing a handgun against his head, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report released Wednesday.

The gunman then demanded the teen victim's possessions.

"Give me the money," the robber was quoted as saying. "Give me the phone. Give me everything. Or I'll kill you in the name of the BD's."

A North Little Rock police spokesman said BDs is likely a reference to the Black Disciples, a street gang based in Chicago.

The victim handed over his phone, and the assailants then demanded at gunpoint the phone from the other 14-year-old.

The robbers ran south from the area. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.