4 Easter crafts for the kids

With Easter only 11 days away -- the special day is April 16 -- it's time to start thinking about decorating for the day. Why not get the children or grandchildren involved and give your Easter celebration a twist with these four cute crafts and decorations?

Easter-Grass Bowl

Don't be surprised if your bunnies make a bunch of these. Inflate a medium-size balloon and lightly tape it, tied-side down, on top of a mug. Brush on four thick coats of Mod Podge (crafters glue) around the balloon, letting each dry slightly. Brush on another coat, then apply strands of paper Easter grass over the surface, leaving some ends loose. Keep adding layers until the balloon is covered. Let dry about one hour. When the glue has set but is still pliable, remove the balloon from its base, pop it and discard. Flip your bowl inside out and let dry.

Spring Wreath

The kids can make this leafy number from start to finish. Lay out several sheets of white parchment paper; brush a different shade of green acrylic paint on each sheet. Once dry, coat a couple with Mod Podge Gloss; let dry. Use our leaf templates (available at familyfunmag.com/printables) to create the greenery. Gather three leaves at a time, and attach to a foam wreath with straight pins. Keep layering the bundles until your wreath is full and lush.

To make the flowers: Flatten seven mini cupcake liners and fold each into a small triangle. Round off the top with scissors and open. For the leaf base, repeat with a full-size liner but trim it about 3/4 an inch from the point. Layer the liners and squeeze them together. Attach to the wreath with a straight pin. Repeat for each flower.

Lamb Purse

This is the perfect bag for little ones -- and you can make it with a baby bib, felt, hot glue and yarn. Start with a white tie-on bib (ours was about 6 inches across); trace the outline onto two pieces of white felt to create the backing. Cut out and set felt pieces aside. Cut out shapes for the eyes, nose and mouth from black and pink felt; attach to the center of the bib with hot glue (an adult's job). For the "wool," cut 8- to 10-inch lengths of white yarn; wrap around two fingers to make loops.

Dot the ends and one side with hot glue and press around the face. Cut out ears from white and pink felt. Glue to the back of the bib. Glue the end of one tie to the opposite side to make a handle; snip off the other. Glue on both backing pieces to the bib, making sure to leave an opening at the top.

Easter-Egg Bouncy Balls

These favors will keep your little guests hopping. To make them, simply wrap rubber bands around a papier mache egg (available at craft stores) in a crisscross pattern. Keep adding bands until all the gaps are covered. Wrap contrasting bands around the middle for stripes!

