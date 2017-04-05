Home / Latest News /
After chemical attack, U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN won't
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.
WASHINGTON — The United States and Russia traded conflicting assertions Wednesday about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people, as world leaders grasped for a response to the latest atrocity in Syria's civil war.
President Donald Trump's administration stood by its charge that Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces were responsible. Not so, said Russia, Assad's most powerful ally. Russia's military insisted that the chemicals were dispersed when Syrian warplanes bombed a facility where rebels were building chemical weapons.
At the United Nations, Trump's envoy threatened unilateral U.S. action if the world body failed to act.
"When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action," declared Ambassador Nikki Haley. She addressed an emergency meeting of the Security Council, which was weighing a resolution condemning chemical weapons use in Syria. Russia, which has veto power, is opposed.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova focused her attention elsewhere: "It's necessary to demand that the rebels offer full access to study the area and collect necessary information."
Leaders and officials in other countries, including Britain and Israel, joined the U.S. in saying Assad's forces were responsible.
A U.S. official said an American review of radar and other assessments showed Syrian aircraft flying in the area at the time of the attack. Russian and coalition aircraft were not there at that time, said the official, who wasn't authorized to discuss intelligence publicly and requested anonymity. Washington hasn't yet concluded what type of chemical was used.
RBear says... April 5, 2017 at 12:49 p.m.
It is time for us to distance ourselves from Russia in this matter. This continued flirtation with Russia to "defeat ISIS" only creates more problems for the Syrian people. Trump started this line of thinking early on after his election, only to find the futility of actually getting Russia to cooperate in a manner that protects Syrians.
Make no mistake, Assad needs to be removed from power. However, doing so requires careful planning lest we end up with the same situation Bush left us with in Iraq. Obama understood that and now Trump is starting to realize how complicated this war torn region really is. Thankfully, we will no longer have Bannon in the room when the shots are being called. That was one of Trump's early stupid moves that has now been rescinded thanks to an adult, namely McMaster.
