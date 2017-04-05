Man arrested in Arkansas in child-sex case

An Alaska man wanted on sexual-abuse and assault charges was taken into custody near a swing set at a Searcy park Monday afternoon, officials said.

Jeffrey Jackson, 51, of Bethel, Alaska, was booked into the White County jail on 76 counts of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault, said Kevin Sanders, supervisory deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service for Eastern Arkansas.

Alaskan officials had issued warrants for Jackson and contacted Arkansas authorities to let them know Jackson had family in Searcy and could be residing there, Sanders said.

U.S. marshals were on their way to a house where they thought Jackson might be staying when they spotted him driving a white Chevrolet Impala, Sanders said.

The marshals followed Jackson to Yancey Park at 950 Skyline Drive, where he pulled up next to a swing set, parked, rolled down the windows and "just sat there," Sanders said.

Jackson was arrested and will be extradited to Alaska later this week, Sanders said.

State Desk on 04/05/2017

Print Headline: Alaskan arrested in child-sex case