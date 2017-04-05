Authorities: Arkansan accused of putting ex-girlfriend's friend in headlock, stabbing him with keys

An Arkansas man is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend’s male friend at her residence in Hot Springs, the Sentinel-Record reported.

Andjelko Miranovic, 37, of Royal was arrested Tuesday on charges of residential burglary and aggravated assault, according to the newspaper.

An affidavit states that after Miranovic arrived outside her home on Lakeland Drive, the ex-girlfriend told him he was not allowed inside, but he ran inside anyway.

Miranovic is accused of then approaching the friend from behind as he was sleeping in a chair and putting him in a headlock, the affidavit states.

Authorities say Miranovic reportedly stabbed the friend multiple times with car keys and caused a number of injuries, including a serious wound to his left eye.

Miranovic remained at the Garland County jail in lieu of $12,500 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.