Arkansas officer reports injured 3-month-old found with super glue around mouth

BLYTHEVILLE — Authorities in Arkansas and Missouri are investigating after a 3-month-old child was hospitalized with severe injuries.

A Blytheville police report says an officer responded to an abuse call Monday and found the child from Kennett, Mo., suffering from severe injuries, including having super glue around his mouth.

The child was flown from a Blytheville hospital to a hospital in Memphis.

The report says the child had a fractured skull, several broken ribs and what appeared to be super glue around his mouth.

WREG-TV reported that the person who called police said a juvenile was watching the baby in Kennett and she took the child to the hospital after seeing his condition.

When contacted by Blytheville police, the mother said she would go to the hospital but never arrived.