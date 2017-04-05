Home /
Arkansas parole board suggests mercy for 1 of 8 due to die
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:58 a.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
Arkansas' parole board is suggesting that Gov. Asa Hutchinson extend mercy to one of eight inmates scheduled to die in a series of double-executions this month.
The Republican governor is not bound by the board's recommendation Wednesday that he spare Jason McGehee's life. The 40-year-old inmate was convicted of killing a teenager who had told police about a theft ring operating in far northern Arkansas.
The state has adopted an unprecedented execution schedule with its plan to put eight men to death in a 10-day period. One Texas has executed that many inmates in a month, doing it twice in 1997.
In a separate decision, the board says a petition by Kenneth Williams was without merit. Williams was condemned after escaping and killing a man who lived near the prison.
Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas parole board suggests mercy for 1 of 8 due to die
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
Queen1976 says... April 5, 2017 at 10:31 a.m.
Why spare this thug's life, after he murders in cold blood? He doesn't deserve mercy, since I bet he gave his victim NO mercy!
( permalink | suggest removal )
hah406 says... April 5, 2017 at 10:59 a.m.
Well Queen, the parole board isn't exactly known for leniency in these matters. If they recommended it, I would be certain it was for a very good reason.
( permalink | suggest removal )
HarleyOwner says... April 5, 2017 at 11:07 a.m.
They didn't give a reason for their recommendation. I wonder what it was?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.