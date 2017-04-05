Arrestee kicked out glass of Arkansas State Police vehicle, trooper says

An arrested man kicked out a window on a state police vehicle before attempting to flee from a trooper Monday, according to a report.

An Arkansas State Police trooper arrested Hayden McFarlin, 20, of Bryant after his mother returned him to the scene of a crash, according to the report. The report did not list the scene of the crash.

According to the report, McFarlin smelled of intoxicants and told police he had been drinking before driving.

McFarlin cursed at the trooper several times using a racial slur, the report said.

As the trooper was taking an exit onto eastbound Interstate 630, McFarlin took his seat belt off and put his cuffed hands in front of his body, according to the report.

Police said he lay down and kicked out the back passenger window before starting to flee.

The trooper and McFarlin fought outside the vehicle, according to the report, and the trooper subdued him with the help of a passing motorist.

McFarlin's blood alcohol concentration was reported as 0.15 percent, almost twice the legal limit for driving in Arkansas.

McFarlin was charged with second-degree battery, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and six other counts related to the incident.