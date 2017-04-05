Business news in brief

Federal tax-filing date pushed to April 18

The deadline to file a federal individual income tax return is April 18 this year, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The tax deadline is normally April 15, but the day falls on a Saturday this year and the Washington, D.C., Emancipation Day holiday is observed on Monday, April 17, allowing the IRS to push back the deadline to file income taxes to Tuesday, April 18.

The holiday marks the anniversary of the signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act, which President Abraham Lincoln signed on April 16, 1862, freeing slaves in the District of Columbia. IRS rules observe Washington, D.C., legal holidays.

The deadline to file Arkansas income taxes is Monday, April 17.

-- David Smith

Jeweler bids record $71M for diamond

HONG KONG -- Sotheby's sold a 59.6-carat pink diamond for about $71 million in Hong Kong, setting the world record for the top auction price for any gem. The stone has an an unusual distinction: it has attracted even higher bids in the past.

Hong Kong jewelry retailer Chow Tai Fook had the winning bid for the Pink Star after a five-minute contest that included three phone bidders, Sotheby's said Tuesday. The oval-shaped diamond dethroned the Oppenheimer Blue, which fetched $58 million in May at Christie's.

The record price for the Pink Star is some $12 million lower than the $83 million offer Sotheby's adjudicated it for in 2013. That sale collapsed because the buyer, diamond-cutter Isaac Wolf, never paid, and Sotheby's had to reclaim the stone.

The sale gives the auction house some respite after it failed to sell other major gems last year, including the biggest rough diamond found in more than 100 years and a blue diamond ring that once belonged to Hollywood actress Shirley Temple.

-- The Washington Post

Coke to feature Buffett on China cans

NEW YORK -- Coca-Cola is featuring a different type of celebrity on its cans in China: Warren Buffett.

The Atlanta company said it decided to feature a drawing of the billionaire investor on cans for the release of Cherry Coke in the country. Buffett is a known fan of Cherry Coke, and his Berkshire Hathaway is Coke's largest single shareholder.

Shaun Rein, founder of the China Market Research Group, said business leaders in China tend to have an "outsized" following, in some case more than sports stars. Buffett also is seen as "a noncorrupt, down-to-earth" person in the country, Rein said.

Coke began selling Cherry Coke in China on March 10. The special edition Buffett cans will remain on shelves for a limited time.

-- The Associated Press

Staples stock rises on takeover reports

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. -- Staples Inc., the office-supply chain that's pursuing an e-commerce makeover, rose the most in more than four years after the Wall Street Journal reported that it's in takeover talks.

The company is in early discussions with a small number of private-equity firms, according to the newspaper. Staples currently has a market valuation of about $6.4 billion. With a typical takeover premium, the company could fetch a price of $7 billion or more, the Journal said.

The shares gained as much as 15 percent in New York, marking the biggest intraday increase since February 2013. The shares rose 85 cents, or 9.8 percent, to close Tuesday at $9.51.

-- Bloomberg News

Ralph Lauren to shut NYC flagship store

NEW YORK -- Ralph Lauren Corp., reeling from tumbling sales and profit, will close its flagship Polo store on New York City's Fifth Avenue, revamp its e-commerce operations and cut jobs in a $370 million shake-up.

As part of the changes, Ralph Lauren will shift its digital operations to a platform run by Salesforce.com Inc.'s Commerce Cloud, the company said Tuesday. It's also streamlining its organization and closing other offices and stores.

The move follows the abrupt announcement in February that Chief Executive Officer Stefan Larsson was leaving the fashion house. He had been leading the company's turnaround, but clashed with eponymous founder over creative differences. Chief Financial Officer Jane Nielsen, a former Coach Inc. executive, is taking the reins as acting CEO while Ralph Lauren searches for a new leader.

"We continue to review our store footprint in each market to ensure we have the right distribution and customer experience in place," she said in a statement Tuesday.

-- Bloomberg News

Russian TV balks at cost of World Cup

MOSCOW -- Russia is investing $11 billion to prepare to host the 2018 World Cup soccer tournament, but if local TV networks can't reach a deal for rights, Russians might never see a game.

Just 14 months ahead of the tournament, soccer's international governing body FIFA is still looking for a broadcaster to carry the games in the host country. State-run TV channels have refused to meet FIFA's target price of $120 million, more than three times what the country's TV companies paid to air the previous World Cup. The standoff also means the local TV rights for the 2017 Confederation Cup, an eight-team tune-up event that starts in three months, haven't been sold.

"If FIFA is waiting for someone from the government to come out with a bag of money and pay them, it might be a while before there's a deal," said Petr Makarenko, the head of Moscow sports marketing agency Telesport, which provided market analysis for the Russian channels for the FIFA negotiations. "It's not unusual for prices to go up for each tournament, but not by 200 percent."

Talks are ongoing, FIFA said in a statement.

A local TV deal is usually in place years before the tournament. FIFA needs a network that can promote the games in Russia and provide some of the infrastructure needed to beam the event to billions of fans around the world. The contract with Brazilian broadcaster Globo was signed eight years before the country hosted the 2014 event.

-- The Washington Post

Business on 04/05/2017