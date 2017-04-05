Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, April 05, 2017, 6:10 a.m.

Cleric-abuse office gets new overseer

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:47 a.m.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Tuesday named a new official to oversee the Vatican office that processes clerical sex-abuse cases as criticism mounts over a yearslong backlog of cases and Francis’ handling of the problem.

The promotion of Monsignor John Kennedy to head of the discipline section of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith was the second abuse-related appointment in recent days.

Francis on Saturday named the Rev. Hans Zollner, one of the Catholic Church’s top experts on fighting abuse and protecting children, as an adviser to the Vatican’s office for clergy.

