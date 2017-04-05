Colorado company picked to lead LR officers' cultural sensitivity training

Little Rock is switching to a Colorado company to provide cultural competency and diversity training to the city's police force.

Before 2014, the Little Rock Police Department provided its own training to recruits and a once-a-year refresher for officers about cultural sensitivity and other issues. After a 2012 recommendation from the city's Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission, the city sought proposals in 2014 from outside vendors to provide the service.

From 2014 to 2016, the city contracted with Just Communities of Arkansas for the training. In 2015, 52 percent of officers rated the training from the Little Rock organization as "unsatisfactory."

On Tuesday, the city Board of Directors approved awarding a $58,000 contract to Global Perspectives Consulting LLC to conduct the training in 2017, with the possibility of extending the contract in future years. The training will include de-escalation techniques, interactions with various communities and other lessons.

Global Perspectives Consulting is based in Colorado Springs. The company is currently under contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to deliver a comprehensive training program to employees who work at or near the southwestern border with Mexico.

The company's bid for the training contract said owner Robert Strauss will be the lead facilitator and will be advised on law enforcement matters by a retired deputy from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

"[Global Perspectives Consulting] has extensive experience in complex environments addressing multi-layered problems. Consultants are skilled at leveraging polarities, where seeming opposite values must be integrated together while retaining dignity and ideals. These are the challenges faced by law enforcement today," Strauss' proposal states.

Little Rock's Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission isn't happy with the process that led to the selection of the new company.

When the commission found out about the city's request for proposals for training, Chairman Nicole Freeman drafted a letter three days before the proposals were due and asked City Manager Bruce Moore to cancel the request and submit a new one with the commission's recommendations included.

Moore said he declined because it was just before the deadline and because he thought the advertisement already incorporated a lot of the commission's input.

Freeman asked in the February letter that the commission be involved throughout the selection process. Moore said Tuesday that he ordered for the commission to be involved, but there was a misunderstanding.

The selection committee consisted of four people from the Police Department, one from the human resources department and one from Community Programs. Mike Sanders, from Community Programs, thought he was representing the commission since it has been put under the department.

The commission also took issue with the fact that the city's advertised request for proposals didn't explicitly state that the training instruction should address racial issues in its list of "topics to be covered at minimum."

The request for proposals stated that an instructional course must include, at least, information on stress management, cultural interactions, de-escalation best practices, inclusion, recognition of gay and transgender community members and faith-based organizations, and interpersonal communications.

"None of the topics explicitly references the intent for any instruction to recognize racial issues," the February letter said. "Racial tensions, mistrust, brutality, the killings of unarmed black men are all sources of major conflict between communities of color and law enforcement across the nation. Therefore, any cultural competency instruction should and must equip law enforcement personnel with effective training to address the reality of race, the inevitability of interracial interactions and the necessity of constructive race-relations."

In 2016, 74 percent of the people arrested by Little Rock police were black. The majority of the police force -- 65 percent, or 343 of 530 officers -- is white.

Freeman also noted in the letter that procedural justice training wasn't specified to be included in the curriculum, even though that was recommended to the Little Rock department last year by the U.S. Department of Justice's Violence Reduction Network.

The commission recommended that officers be required to become familiar with the tenets of all major faiths and address any stereotypes and misconceptions faced by people from other nations, particularly Muslim countries.

Asked about the commission's letter, Police Chief Kenton Buckner said he doesn't share its concerns.

"I am satisfied with the process and outcome. I am confident the group selected will be able to provide adequate training. [The Police Department] was assisted by our Procurement Department and legal advisers" in selection of a company, he said in an email.

Buckner said cultural training is needed for police departments so that officers can learn how to manage difficult encounters. Training sometimes forces an agency to do "a critical self-assessment of our role to heal some of these historical scars," he said.

"There is no secret that some of our heavily minority populated areas have trust issues with the agency," Buckner said.

Training will help highlight "potential unintended consequences" of police actions, as well as show officers how to seize an opportunity to connect with a diverse community.

Buckner said the training contract provides for six to eight hours of cultural competency and diversity training in recruit schools, and a two-hour block of training yearly for officers.

Reached briefly Tuesday, Freeman said she is thankful the city is contracting with an outside company to provide the training for officers and recruits, and that she didn't have further comment.

