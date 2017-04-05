Heed King's legacy, Memphis crowd told

MEMPHIS -- Activists claiming an imbalance in economic and social equality rallied at a Memphis church Tuesday, the 49th anniversary of the assassination of civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

More than 200 people gathered at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church to hear guest speakers talk about the legacy of King, who was felled by a sniper's bullet at a Memphis hotel on April 4, 1968. King was in the midst of his "Poor People's Campaign" when he went to Memphis to support striking sanitation workers seeking better pay, safer working conditions and union rights.

The Revs. Jesse Jackson and William Barber on Tuesday each talked about how King's fight for economic and racial equality and social justice is far from over. A vocalist belted out a religious hymn and another song, "The Impossible Dream," and attendees held hands in prayer.

Barber, the pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, N.C., called for those seeking progress on social and economic issues affecting poor people to help register more black voters and engage in "civil disobedience." He also was critical of President Donald Trump, including his effort to suspend new visas for people in six Muslim-majority countries.

Civil Rights Act covers gays, judges rule

CHICAGO -- A federal appeals court in Chicago on Tuesday ruled that the 1964 Civil Rights Act also protects gay, bisexual and transgender employees from workplace discrimination, the first time a federal appellate court has come to that conclusion.

The decision by the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago comes three weeks after a three-judge panel in Atlanta ruled the opposite way, saying employers aren't prohibited from discriminating against employees based on sexual orientation.

The appeals case stems from a lawsuit by Indiana teacher Kimberly Hively alleging that Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend didn't hire her full time because she is gay.

The entire court reheard oral arguments in November and directed the toughest questions at a lawyer for the college who argued that only Congress could extend the protections. The aggressive questions suggested the court might be willing to expand the 53-year-old landmark law.

Judge Richard Posner said it was wrong to say a decades-old statute is "frozen" on the day it passed and that courts can never broaden its scope.

Eight of the 11 judges who reheard the case, including Posner, were appointed by Republican presidents.

Fewer illegals nabbed at U.S. border

WASHINGTON -- Arrests of people caught trying to sneak into the United States across the Mexican border plummeted in March to the lowest monthly figure in more than 17 years, the head of the Department of Homeland Security reported.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the steep decline in arrests is "no accident" and credited President Donald Trump's approach to illegal immigration.

Kelly reported the figures in written testimony submitted to a Senate committee ahead of an appearance today.

Though the Trump administration has not yet changed how the border is patrolled, the president's tough talk on immigration -- including plans to build a border wall -- and his stepped-up arrests of migrants living in the country illegally have likely acted as deterrents.

Kelly told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that fewer than 12,500 people were caught crossing the border illegally last month. That compares with more than 43,000 in December.

June reopening targeted for Atlanta span

ATLANTA -- Georgia transportation officials hope to finish rebuilding a key interstate bridge by mid-June after a large fire caused its collapse last week.

Authorities have said the fire was started by a man under the bridge in an area north of downtown Atlanta. The collapse on Thursday forced the closure of a portion of Interstate 85, and workers are continuing to remove scorched debris from the area.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials said they will offer financial incentives to contractors to meet deadlines and have the bridge repair done by June 15.

The closed section of I-85 is a key link to some of the city's biggest suburbs. It carries about 400,000 vehicles a day in a city where there are few alternative routes.

