Creature Feature

I have a cat and we are thinking of adopting a dog from a rescue group. Is there a way to know if a dog will get along with or tolerate a cat? We don't want to stress out our cat.

The initial question that needs to be addressed is whether your cat can tolerate sharing his home with another animal. You may have the answer to this already. If not, take a moment and think about how your cat reacts when he sees dogs and cats walk past his window or an open door.

If your cat goes wild and lunges at the window, hissing and spitting -- well, you could have a problem.

You also can test your cat's potential for living in a multi-pet household by inviting a friend to bring over a pet that has proved to be cat-friendly. If your cat seems curious about the new animal, that's a good sign.

When you're reasonably confident about your cat's ability to share his house, it's time to address the dog question. One of the benefits of adopting from a rescue organization is that you can request a dog that plays and lives well with cats. Most rescue groups have foster programs in which adoptable animals live in homes with other animals while they await permanent homes. Animals that have shown signs of being incompatible with other animals will be in single-animal foster homes. So ask around, plus see if you can observe the dog in his foster home.

Other problems to consider include a dog's size and breed. Although some large dogs are incredibly gentle with smaller animals, I've learned from experience that you can hedge your bets by going with a friendly dog that's approximate to the cat in size.

Both of my small dogs had no problems with my cats. At one time, my Pomeranian, Simone, even managed to live peacefully with four cats. She seemed to look upon them as her pack, napping with them, playing with them and even grooming them. For the cats' part, they weren't always thrilled with Simone's attentions -- except the ear washing, which they loved. But when the cats wanted to be left alone, they'd bop Simone on the head with a soft paw, then go for high ground. Being bopped didn't bother Simone. She'd simply turn her attention to a toy or take a nap.

My other dog, Ashley, ignored the cats for the most part, although she occasionally took it upon herself to loudly alert me when one was on the sofa or somewhere else she deemed inappropriate.

One of the keys to ensuring a peaceful cat-dog co-existence is to never allow the dog to chase the cat, animal behavior experts say. If you discover your dog's a chaser after adopting the dog, you'll have to deal with it (and that can prove challenging and sometimes downright impossible). So it's best to have an idea beforehand and avoid getting a dog with a high chase or hunting instinct.

An article at thecatsite.com explains that questionable dogs might be either pure breed or mixed breed in these categories: sight hounds such as the greyhound and Afghan hound; hunting dogs (but not retrievers) such as the Alaskan Malamute and Siberian husky; dogs that dig to hunt vermin, such as Jack Russell and rat terriers; herding dogs that tend to have obsessive-compulsive tendencies such as border collies and Australian shepherds; and fighting dogs such as pit bulls. This doesn't mean these types of dogs can never be taught to live peacefully with a cat, but that you'll likely be fighting an uphill battle.

The same article suggests some breeds that might better get along with cats, among them Pomeranians, Chihuahuas, Shetland sheepdogs (shelties), beagles, and golden or Labrador retrievers.

When you bring your new dog home, let the cat set the pace for introductions. Don't force the cat and dog to go nose-to-nose when they meet. Let them see each other in a safe setting, perhaps on the opposite sides of a baby gate. Also, make sure the cat always has a high perch or another safe place to go. Not only does the cat need a retreat, but he also needs a place where he can observe the dog without being bothered.

