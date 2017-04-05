Home / Latest News /
Father charged with killing driver that hit, injured his 4-year-old son, authorities say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:56 a.m.
CINCINNATI — Authorities say a father is charged with killing the driver of a car that hit and injured his 4-year-old son in Cincinnati.
Twenty-four-year-old Jamall Killings surrendered Tuesday. A judge sent bond Wednesday at $2.1 million on murder and felonious assault charges.
His son was struck March 24. His injuries weren't life-threatening.
Police are seeking a second suspect in the death of the driver, Jamie Urton. He was shot repeatedly when he got out of his car and apparently became involved in a confrontation.
In the resulting 911 calls, a man identifying himself as Killings is heard giving contradictory information, including saying he killed the driver and then saying someone else shot him.
