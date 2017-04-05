Home /
Air Force: Pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:11 a.m. Updated today at 9:45 a.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook
CLINTON, Md. — The Air Force says a pilot is safe after an F-16 crashed in Maryland.
The Air Force said Wednesday that the pilot was on a training mission in an F-16 from the Joint Base Andrews-based 113th Wing. Officials say the pilot ejected and is safe. The plane went down a few miles from Joint Base Andrews.
Prince George's County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tells WRC-TV that one pilot parachuted out of the aircraft and was picked up by a military helicopter. He says the pilot was found in the same general area as the plane.
Brady says homes in the area are being evacuated. He says there are no other reports of injuries. He didn't know whether anything on the ground was hit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Air Force: Pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.