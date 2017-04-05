Colombians bury victims of flood

MOCOA, Colombia -- The survivors of the deadly flood that washed through Mocoa in southern Colombia were burying their loved ones late Monday after authorities began to release the remains recovered from a disaster that has shaken the country.

Colombian authorities said at least 273 people were killed when rivers surrounding Mocoa, a city of about 40,000, overflowed and sent a wall of water and debris surging through the city over the weekend. The death toll was expected to rise since many more were missing and bodies are still being found.

The Colombian Red Cross said it has received 374 requests for help from families unable to locate loved ones three days after the disaster.

President Juan Manuel Santos and other officials pledged emergency relief and said that Mocoa would be rebuilt, including a new water system to replace the one damaged in the flood and new homes for those in the 17 neighborhoods hit hardest by the surging water. He said he had spoken by phone with President Donald Trump, who promised assistance, as have other nations including China and Venezuela.

Afghan: Anti-drug hauls at 650 tons

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official reported that in the past 12 months the country's counternarcotics department has seized almost 650 tons of contraband drugs and alcohol.

Gen. Baz Mohammad Ahmadi, deputy interior minister for the counternarcotics police, said the confiscated drugs include raw opium, heroin and hashish. He said that during that same time, the police arrested 2,683 smugglers and traffickers, including 67 women.

He added that 20 policemen and 17 army soldiers have also been arrested for drug trafficking during the same time period. Ahmadi spoke on Tuesday as part of his annual reports on the fight against drug trafficking.

Opium poppy cultivation is rising across Afghanistan despite billions of dollars spent to curb drug trafficking in the past decade.

Nigerians urged to help free girls

JOHANNESBURG -- Nigeria's government and military are not doing enough to ensure the release of 195 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls held by Boko Haram Islamic extremists for nearly three years, the Bring Back Our Girls group said Tuesday.

It called for speedy negotiations to bring them home before next week's third anniversary of the mass abduction that outraged the world.

The movement also asked why two dozen of the Chibok girls freed last year have been held for months of what the government says is rehabilitation instead of being reunited with their families.

"It remains a puzzle to us that even their parents are not very informed on what the program of rehabilitation that the federal government is allegedly implementing seeks to achieve," it said.

Boko Haram's mass abduction of 276 girls from a boarding school in April 2014 brought promises from around the world to help free them.

A Section on 04/05/2017