DEAR HELOISE: My sterling-silver flatware is nearly 70 years old and has changed color to a yellow cast. This may have happened because I put it in the dishwasher over the years. Got any ideas on how I can restore the original luster?

-- Dean and Shirley L., Story City, Iowa

DEAR READER: Yes, but first (for other readers, too), you might be using the wrong dishwasher detergent, as most contain chlorine bleach, and the lemon-fragrance ones are even worse on silverware. If your flatware is indeed sterling silver, then it should (and has with you) last a lifetime or two.

To restore the luster, try these hints: Get some good silver-polishing cloths and test one or two pieces. Get some good silver-polishing cream (not the quick-dip stuff) and be ready to get to work. It can be a messy job, but you will see the tarnish come off. This may be enough to bring back that luster. Good luck, and let me know.

DEAR READERS: I recently discovered a new way to perk up the flavor of vegetables and hummus: smoked paprika. It adds a whole new flavor to cucumbers, celery and carrots. I love it. I sprinkle some on plain hummus, and wow, it's fantabulous! Try it and see.

DEAR HELOISE: I eat even when I'm not hungry. The registered dietitian recommended by my doctor has helped me learn some new healthy eating choices. Here are a few things I'm doing:

Before I reach for the ice cream or cookies, I try to take a break, take a deep breath a few times and drink a glass of room-temperature water.

I've learned to chew more slowly and set down my fork between bites. When my hunger stops, I try to stop eating and save the rest. And I use smaller plates when at home.

When we go out, everything on the menu looks so good. I've learned to order items I like, but not over-order. If the servings are really large, I ask the servers to bring me to-go boxes then, not after the meal. I put about half of each dish into the box, and you know, what's left on my plate is just enough. I'm learning good habits and have lost several pounds so far.

-- No Name, via email

DEAR READER: You are right about many serving sizes. I'm known as the "To-Go Box Queen." Lunch the next day is already ready.

Food on 04/05/2017