Hogs top Grand Canyon after resumption

— Arkansas had 13 hits — including home runs in the third inning by third baseman Jared Gates and right fielder Eric Cole — and beat Grand Canyon 11-2 Wednesday in a game that was suspended because of weather the night before.

Arkansas led 2-0 when the game resumed in the bottom of the second inning.

The No. 15 Razorbacks improved to 23-6 overall. Grand Canyon fell to 12-15. The teams will play a second game Wednesday evening.

It was the first home run as a Razorback for Gates, a junior college transfer who missed the first 21 games because of a right hand injury.

Gates went 2-for-3 with 2 walks and had 2 RBI.

Cole, who hit his second home run this season, was 2-for-5 with 2 RBI.

Designated hitter Evan Lee was 3-for-5 and scored 2 runs.

Chad Spanberger hit a triple — and just missed a home run — with a drive that hit off the top of the center field wall above the 400-foot marker and bounced back onto the field. He finished 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Razorbacks sophomore left-hander Weston Rogers (1-0) went 3 innings and allowed 2 hits and 1 run without a walk and 3 strikeouts.