Homemade chile gravy can beef up meatless enchiladas

These saucy, cheesy enchiladas are the answer to a busy person's prayers. The gravy comes together quickly and uses everyday ingredients you most likely have on hand. Plus, no meat is involved so if you're cooking for vegetarians, no problem.

I substituted green onions for the white onion and also spooned sour cream on top.

Cheese Enchiladas With Chile Gravy

For the chile gravy:

1/4 cup neutral-flavored oil such as canola or sunflower oil OR lard

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons chile powder

2 cups low-sodium chicken stock

For the enchiladas:

1/2 cup neutral-flavored oil such as canola or sunflower oil

12 yellow corn tortillas

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese, or a mixture of 11/2 cups cheddar cheese and 1 1/2 cups American cheese

1 medium white onion, peeled and chopped OR 1 bunch green onions, chopped

Sour cream, optional

Prepare the chile gravy: In a medium saute pan set over medium-high heat, heat oil or fat until it begins to shimmer. Whisk in flour and stir continuously until it turns into a light brown roux, roughly the color of coffee ice cream, about 10 minutes. Add salt, pepper, garlic powder, cumin, oregano and chile powder and whisk to combine. Then continue whisking for another minute or so until the roux becomes fragrant. Add chicken broth slowly, 1/2 cup at a time, whisking until sauce begins to thicken. Turn heat to low and let sauce simmer an additional 15 minutes or so. Add broth as needed to adjust the thickness of the gravy. Keep warm.

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Prepare the tortillas: In a medium saute pan set over medium-high heat, heat oil until it begins to shimmer. Using tongs or a wide spatula, place a tortilla in the hot fat; it should start to bubble immediately. Heat tortilla for about 10 to 15 seconds per side until soft and lightly browned. Remove tortilla and set on a rack set over a baking pan or just on a baking pan if you don't have a rack. Repeat with remaining tortillas, working quickly.

Using a ladle, put about 1/2 cup chile gravy in the bottom of an 8-by-13-inch baking pan and spread it out a little. Roll a few tablespoons of cheese into each tortilla, then place it seam-side down in the pan, nestling each one against the last. Ladle chile gravy over the top of the rolled tortillas and sprinkle remaining cheese over the top.

Transfer to oven and bake until sauce bubbles and cheese is melted, approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Serve immediately, sprinkled with chopped onions and a dollop of sour cream, if desired.

Makes 6 servings.

Recipe adapted from The New York Times

Food on 04/05/2017