• Michael Caruso, 31, who escaped through a hole in the ceiling of a bathroom at the Orange City, Fla., police station as an officer stood guard outside, now faces 14 charges, and police said he was running when they caught up with him.
• Darrell Roberts, 58, was arrested on a charge of being under the influence of an intoxicant after Los Angeles County, Calif., sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a small plane making an emergency landing in a warehouse parking lot.
• Santos Colon Jr., 17, pleaded guilty as an adult to attempting to provide material support to terrorists in a plot to use a sniper and a bomb to kill Pope Francis while the pontiff was visiting Philadelphia in 2015, federal prosecutors in Camden, N.J., said.
• Brian Studdard of Atlanta said a restaurant in Birmingham, Ala., refused to serve him because he was wearing a pink T-shirt emblazoned with a line-drawing of a pair of breasts and the words "Breasts Matter," which he got for participating in a 5-mile walk to raise breast cancer awareness.
• Jonathan Kulig, 29, a utility worker with Consolidated Edison, was captured on video saving a man who fell between the rails of a New York City subway track just a minute before a train pulled into a station.
• Nathan Schnitzler, 25, of Somerset, Pa., was jailed on drug and child-endangerment charges after, state police investigators said, authorities found a 6-year-old child in a car, initially stopped for having a faulty brake light, that contained a mobile meth lab.
• Chet Ellis, a 15-year-old black sophomore at Staples High School in Westport, Conn., won $1,000 in an essay contest on the topic of white privilege, writing about the "unavoidable" racial vexations he faces growing up in an affluent, predominantly white town.
• Gordon Thiry, a police sergeant in Brisbane, Australia, said planes at a nearby airport helped officers locate and rescue a 39-year-old man who had been paddling with fellow kayakers in Moreton Bay when a shark bit off the stern of his 21-foot craft, leaving it sinking.
• David Hubbard, 57, an Uber driver in Charleston, S.C., was arrested after some passengers heard him talking about "killing people and chasing murderers," prompting them to jump out at a red light and flag down police, who found a fake police badge and a loaded gun in his SUV, authorities said.
A Section on 04/05/2017
Print Headline: In the news
