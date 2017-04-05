Innocent of arson, Conway man says; fire destroyed building, injured 2

CONWAY -- A man accused of starting a fire that destroyed one building in an apartment complex and injured two people has pleaded innocent.

David Hartsell, 50, of Conway is charged with one count of felony arson and two counts of first-degree battery, also a felony.

Hartsell entered the plea Monday before Judge Charles Clawson Jr. in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

Clawson set Hartsell's next pretrial hearing for May 23 and set bail at $500,000. Hartsell remained in the Faulkner County jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Clawson also approved the appointment of a public defender for Hartsell.

Hartsell was a resident of the Germantown Apartments where the fire took place Feb. 27.

One person's injuries were minor. The other person was burned and has been hospitalized in Little Rock.

A dog died in the fire.

Six of the building's 12 apartments at 955 South German Lane received heavy damage, and smoke damaged six other units.

State Desk on 04/05/2017