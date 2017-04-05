Kidnapping, killing of Arkansas Realtor to be featured on Investigation Discovery's 'Web of Lies'

The kidnapping and killing of Arkansas real estate agent Beverly Carter will be featured in a coming episode of Investigation Discovery’s Web of Lies.

The episode, set to air at 7 p.m. Tuesday, recounts the Pulaski County Realtor's plans to meet up with a client in September 2014 to show a house in Scott.

After Carter didn't return home, a search was initiated that eventually led police to her body, which was buried in a shallow grave more than 20 miles away outside a concrete plant in Cabot.

Carter's killer, Arron Lewis, admitted to kidnapping the Realtor and holding her for a $100,000 ransom but later said he was tortured into making that statement to authorities.

Lewis was sentenced by a jury in January 2016 to two life terms in prison on charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

Interviews with Carter’s husband, son and daughter-in-law will be featured in the airing. Also included are remarks from Detective Jeff Allison of the Pulaski County sheriff's office, Carter's friend Brenda Rhoads and witness Adam Nash.

Web of Lies “unravels tragic stories of deception and manipulation triggered by online interactions,” according to a series description.