Little Rock man dies after hit by 18-wheeler, car while crossing I-30, authorities say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
A pedestrian died early Tuesday after he was struck by an 18-wheeler and another vehicle while crossing Interstate 30 in Little Rock, officials said.
The man was attempting to cross the westbound lane of the interstate near an intersection with Geyer Springs Road when he was struck by a 2017 Freightliner and a 2003 Lincoln Town Car, according to an Arkansas State Police report. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs identified the man killed as 53-year-old Ray Neal of Little Rock.
No one else was reported injured in the wreck.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident, police said.
Including Neal, there have been 120 deaths on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.
