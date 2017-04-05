Little Rock limits parking boats, trailers in front of homes

It is now illegal to park a boat or trailer in front of a residence for more than 24 hours inside the Little Rock city limits.

The Board of Directors approved an amendment Tuesday to the city's "Parking in Yards" code -- more formally known as Chapter 36, Section 513 -- that added the regulation.

The amendment prohibits people from parking boats, boat trailers or camping trailers on the street in front of their homes for more than a day. The code already regulated the parking of motor vehicles and recreational equipment in yards.

The new rule does not include motorized or self-propelled recreational vehicles, the ordinance said.

It applies to the public right of way, which is the portion of the street and yard between the pavement of the street and a strip of ground parallel to the house.

Planning and Development Department officials said they often receive complaints about boats, trailers and campers stored in front of houses along the street. The amendment was in response to those complaints.

It's already against city code to park a vehicle, boat, camper, golf cart, motorcycle or similar vehicle in a yard unless it is on a paved surface or parking pad.

Metro on 04/05/2017