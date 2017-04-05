Little Rock man fatally shot by brother, police say

A 34-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his brother Monday night at a house in southwest Little Rock, authorities said.

Alonzo Lamont Pride was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. in the death of his brother, Kendrick Gardner, 38, who had been fatally shot minutes before, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 4300 Bruno Road at 9:59 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a Little Rock police report.

Arriving officers first met with a girl who told them "her father had shot her uncle inside the residence," according to a news release from the department.

Officers went inside and found Gardner lying on the floor, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the home, but Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said "several" weapons were found on the property and multiple witnesses were taken to the department's 12th Street substation to be interviewed.

He said the shooter fled the scene on foot through the back of the residence.

Pride was arrested in the 4200 block of Baseline Road, near the Bruno Road residence, according to an arrest report. Police said he was in possession of half of a "cigarette with P.C.P."

A police report shows both Gardner and Pride lived at the home. At the scene, crime-scene tape surrounded the front lawn of the one-story residence as investigators filed in and out.

Pride faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a certain person and possession of a controlled substance.

Pride remained in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday afternoon.

In February 2016, Pride pleaded guilty to robbery, six counts of theft by receiving, two counts of third-degree battery, two counts of theft of property and resisting arrest, all stemming from a June 2015 case.

He was sentenced to serve time in the Arkansas Department of Correction and was subsequently released, online records show.

Pride was then arrested on a warrant in mid-December on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Authorities accuse Pride of committing the crime in October.

A hearing is set for April 17 and a trial for May 31 in that case.

A revocation hearing is scheduled that same day. The state will argue that Pride violated the conditions of his suspended sentence for the February 2016 conviction, court records show.

Gardner's killing is the 16th homicide so far this year in Little Rock. Police recorded seven homicides in Little Rock over the same time period last year.

"We are aware of that," McClanahan said at the scene Monday night. "We're hoping that we can get a grasp on what's going on."

