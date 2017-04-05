Tougher fines on use of dicamba now law

Legislation to increase the fines for illegally spraying the herbicide dicamba is now Act 778.

The law increases the fines from $1,000 to $25,000 for "egregious" violations that result in "significant" damage to crops not tolerant of the herbicide.

Because the original legislation, Senate Bill 501, didn't have an emergency clause, Act 778 will not take effect until 90 days after the General Assembly formally adjourns, likely May 1. With an emergency clause, the law would have taken effect upon the governor's signature.

Whenever the new law takes effect, it can't be applied retroactively to any illegal spraying this spring and summer. Farmers used illegal formulations of the herbicide last year and, in many cases, damaged their neighbors' crops. Only one dicamba-based herbicide, Engenia, has been registered for in-crop use this season, on dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton.

-- Stephen Steed

USA Truck's ex-CEO made $2M last year

Former USA Truck Chief Executive Officer Randy Rogers earned nearly $2 million in total compensation in 2016, according to the Van Buren company's annual proxy statement.

Rogers, who left his position in January, earned $409,115 in base salary, $150,000 in bonuses and $80,016 in other compensation. He also received $1.36 million in stock awards.

James Reed, who replaced Rogers as CEO earlier this year, earned $417,582 after being appointed the company's chief financial officer in November. James Craig, USA Truck's chief commercial officer and logistics president, received $1.01 million, and Chief Accounting Officer Joseph Kaiser made $419,424.

Former USA Truck CFO Michael Borrows received $1.67 million in total compensation, including $450,000 in severance pay after his departure in May. Martin Tewari, the president of the truckload segment who left the company last month, earned $693,481.

USA Truck will hold its annual shareholders meeting May 10 in Van Buren.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

State index up 0.22; J.B. Hunt rises 1.8%

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 0.22 to 340.49 Tuesday.

J.B. Hunt Transport shares climbed 1.8 percent in active trading.

Murphy Oil gained 1.6 percent on low volume.

Dillard's and Bear State Financial each fell 2.9 percent.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 04/05/2017