On-campus rape is reported at UA
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- A University of Arkansas student on Monday reported to campus police that she had been raped a month earlier by a nonstudent she knew, UA police Capt. Matt Mills said.
The reported rape took place around midnight March 1 at Hotz Honors Hall, according to information released Tuesday by police to the UA community. The building primarily houses first-year students in UA's Honors College.
Mills, a police spokesman, said the woman's alleged attacker -- "an acquaintance" -- is not affiliated with UA. The woman who reported the rape is 19 years old, Mills said.
"We're still investigating," Mills added.
Seven on-campus rapes in 2015 were reported by the university in its most recent Clery data release. Campus housing has a capacity of about 5,700 students, according to UA's housing website.
