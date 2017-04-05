Home /
PHOTOS: One dead in officer-involved shooting in west Little Rock, police say
This article was originally published April 5, 2017 at 11:11 p.m. Updated April 5, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.
PHOTO BY GAVIN LESNICK
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Click here for larger versions
Photos by Gavin Lesnick and Scott Carroll
Photos by Gavin Lesnick and Scott Carroll
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook
One person has died after being shot by police near a west Little Rock hotel late Wednesday, authorities said.
At the scene, assistant police Chief Hayward Finks said the male suspect who was shot was located in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America located near the intersection of Shackleford and Kanis roads.
When officers approached, Finks said, the driver rammed a vehicle being driven by a bystander and tried to ram a Little Rock police vehicle. One officer then opened fire shortly before 10:15 p.m., the assistant chief said.
Finks said the suspect was struck and taken to a local hospital but died after suffering critical injuries.
The male suspect was sought in multiple auto break-ins around Little Rock, Finks said. He was also wanted by the U.S. marshals on felony drug charges.
The suspect was known to be armed, Finks said, but the investigation is ongoing as to whether he had a weapon. Police did not identify him Wednesday night.
Per standard protocol, the officer was taken to police headquarters and will be placed on administrative leave, Finks said. The department will open two investigations: one administrative and one criminal.
The officer was also not identified Wednesday night.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTOS: One dead in officer-involved shooting in west Little Rock, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
AuntPetunia says... April 6, 2017 at 12:01 a.m.
Welp, I would say that 2000lb hunk of metal that he was bashing into other cars qualifies as a weapon. Sad that he died, but it's lucky he didn't kill someone.
( permalink | suggest removal )
JPRoland says... April 6, 2017 at 12:21 a.m.
I agree AuntPetunia. The statement about an investigation as to whether or not he had a "weapon" was irrelevant and it almost seems as if the writer is trying to make it relevant. Once he started ramming bystanders with his vehicle and began trying to ram a police vehicle, the question about whether or not he had a weapon was answered. I'm sorry he died as a result, but am glad no one else was injured.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.