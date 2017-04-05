PHOTOS: One dead in officer-involved shooting in west Little Rock, police say

One person has died after being shot by police near a west Little Rock hotel late Wednesday, authorities said.

At the scene, assistant police Chief Hayward Finks said the male suspect who was shot was located in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America located near the intersection of Shackleford and Kanis roads.

When officers approached, Finks said, the driver rammed a vehicle being driven by a bystander and tried to ram a Little Rock police vehicle. One officer then opened fire shortly before 10:15 p.m., the assistant chief said.

Finks said the suspect was struck and taken to a local hospital but died after suffering critical injuries.

The male suspect was sought in multiple auto break-ins around Little Rock, Finks said. He was also wanted by the U.S. marshals on felony drug charges.

The suspect was known to be armed, Finks said, but the investigation is ongoing as to whether he had a weapon. Police did not identify him Wednesday night.

Per standard protocol, the officer was taken to police headquarters and will be placed on administrative leave, Finks said. The department will open two investigations: one administrative and one criminal.

The officer was also not identified Wednesday night.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.