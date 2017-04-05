Police: Arkansas animal shelter missing medicines

A "substantial" amount of drugs were discovered missing from an Arkansas animal shelter over a span of about eight months, results of an audit released this week show.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said Tuesday that drug-enforcement agents had audited records between April 2016 and December 2016 at the Pine Bluff animal shelter.

"During the audit, it was discovered that a notably substantial amount of Ketamine and another drug were missing from their inventory," police said in a statement.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

Ketamine is used as an anesthetic in veterinary medicine for animals such as cats and dogs.

Authorities noted that independent investigations, one by Pine Bluff police, are still in the early stages.

State Desk on 04/05/2017

Print Headline: PB animal shelter missing medicines