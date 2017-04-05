Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Man in Drunk Lives Matter shirt charged with drunken driving, police say
By The Associated Press
NEWVILLE, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt on a drunken driving charge.
Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III's blood-alcohol content was about two-and-a-half times the state's legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early March 19 in Newville. He was wearing a green St. Patrick's Day shirt with the saying on it.
Online court records don't list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.
Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.
