Police: Man uses chains attached to vehicle to try to break into ATM at west Little Rock bank

Authorities are working to identify a man who tried to break into an ATM outside a west Little Rock bank early Wednesday, police said.

The man attached chains to an SUV and the ATM in an attempt to break into the machine, the Little Rock Police Department said. It happened about 2 a.m. at the Eagle Bank at 650 S. Shackleford Road.

A post on the Little Rock police Facebook page did not indicate whether the man was successful in accessing the machine's cash.

The assailant is described by police as a light-skinned male with long dreadlocks. Police also released surveillance images from the ATM.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call (501) 918-3502.