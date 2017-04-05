Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, April 05, 2017, 1:14 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Man uses chains attached to vehicle to try to break into ATM at west Little Rock bank

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.

These surveillance images from a west Little Rock ATM show a man attempting the break into it, authorities said.

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

These surveillance images from a west Little Rock ATM show a man attempting the break into it, authorities said.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities are working to identify a man who tried to break into an ATM outside a west Little Rock bank early Wednesday, police said.

The man attached chains to an SUV and the ATM in an attempt to break into the machine, the Little Rock Police Department said. It happened about 2 a.m. at the Eagle Bank at 650 S. Shackleford Road.

A post on the Little Rock police Facebook page did not indicate whether the man was successful in accessing the machine's cash.

The assailant is described by police as a light-skinned male with long dreadlocks. Police also released surveillance images from the ATM.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call (501) 918-3502.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Man uses chains attached to vehicle to try to break into ATM at west Little Rock bank

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online