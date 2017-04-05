Police: Man who said he was on bath salts damages Arkansas restaurant

A 33-year-old Hot Springs man who told authorities he was "tripping out" on bath salts is accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to a fast-food restaurant Monday night, police said.

David Taber faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.

Workers at the Arby's at 3020 Central Ave. told investigators a man later identified as Taber jumped the counter, hid in the kitchen and then locked himself in a bathroom, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Wednesday.

Police reported finding two empty beer cans in the bathroom along with pills, a prescription bottle bearing Taber's name and an estimated $5,000 in damage to the ceiling and vent.

Officers responded a short time later to a home on Higdon Ferry Road where Taber was alleged to have forced his way in while claiming someone was following him, the Sentinel-Record reported.

Taber was arrested inside the residence. He told police at the that he had taken bath salts and was "tripping out," according to an affidavit cited by the newspaper.

Taber remained in the Garland County jail Wednesday with bail set at $3,000.

