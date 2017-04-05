Home / Latest News /
Police: Shoplifter trapped in Kohl's after closing calls 911
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:13 p.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook
KENT, Ohio — Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a department store.
Brimfield Township police said surveillance video from the incident at a Kohl's store late last month shows her taking clothing items, then realizing she's trapped in the store near Kent, roughly 35 miles southeast of Cleveland. Police say officers already were heading to the store when she called 911 because she set off alarms.
WJW-TV reported that 35-year-old Joanne Havens told police she heard the store-closing announcements and simply didn't leave in time.
But officers say they found stolen items in her purse.
The Ravenna woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge. Court records listed no attorney for her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Shoplifter trapped in Kohl's after closing calls 911
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.