Wednesday, April 05, 2017, 4:30 p.m.

Police: Woman left paraplegic ex-boyfriend to die in cold

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:03 p.m.

THOMASTON, Ga. — A Georgia woman is facing charges after authorities say she dumped her paraplegic ex-boyfriend in the woods and left him to die in the cold.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore told news outlets in a statement that 27-year-old Ruby Kate Coursey was charged Monday with felony murder and neglect of a disabled adult in 33-year-old Troymaine Johnson's death.

Investigators say Johnson was last seen March 14 when Coursey picked him up to go for a ride or trip to the store, leaving his wheelchair at home.

Authorities receiving a tip discovered Johnson's body three days later at a hunting camp about 70 miles south of Atlanta.

They say Coursey pushed Johnson out of her car and left him there. He died of hypothermia.

