Quinoa crust cuts out gluten in spinach, feta-filled quiche
By GRETCHEN MCKAY Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
Homemade quiche can be a problem for cooks who don't like to play with pastry dough, as well as diners who want to steer clear of gluten. Enter quinoa, a protein-packed, grainlike seed that has been nourishing people for more than 3,000 years.
A nutritious alternative to wheat, cooked quinoa (pronounced "keen-wah") is a perfect building material for a tasty -- and super easy -- crust when mixed with some beaten egg and a pinch of salt and pepper.
Any number of fillings lend themselves to the nutty taste of a quinoa crust, but spinach coupled with salty, slightly tangy feta pairs especially well.
Spinach and Feta Quiche With Quinoa Crust
Crust:
2 cups cooked quinoa, chilled
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
Dash of salt
1 egg, beaten
Filling:
1 teaspoon canola oil
1/2 onion, thinly sliced
5 ounces baby spinach
1/2 cup low-fat milk
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
4 eggs PLUS 2 egg whites
1 1/2 ounces feta cheese
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Make crust: Combine quinoa, pepper, salt and beaten egg in a bowl, stirring well. Press mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate coated with cooking spray. Bake in hot oven for 20 minutes; cool.
Make filling: Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add oil to pan and swirl to coat. Add onion and saute for 3 minutes. Add spinach and saute for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool.
Combine milk, salt, black and red peppers, eggs and egg whites. Stir with a whisk. Arrange spinach mixture in crust, and pour egg mixture over spinach. Sprinkle with feta cheese.
Bake for 35 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes then cut into 4 wedges.
Serve warm.
Makes 4 servings.
Recipe adapted from Cooking that Counts by the Editors of Cooking Light
